

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $37.78 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $50.05 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $62.70 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $440.92 million from $445.68 million last year.



CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $62.70 Mln. vs. $74.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $440.92 Mln vs. $445.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.55 Full year EPS guidance: $2.24 - $2.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX