

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.27 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $0.26 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $2.29 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.27 Bln. vs. $0.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 - $3.30



