The company's bottom line came in at $106 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $761 million from $756 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.32



