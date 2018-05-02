

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $152 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $373 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $159 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $159 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22



