sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,80 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1H6VM ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4 Ticker-Symbol: WGF1 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70
17,90
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC21,75+2,21 %
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC17,800,00 %