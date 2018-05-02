

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $50.87 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $38.89 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.48 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $607.94 million from $528.63 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $58.48 Mln. vs. $48.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $607.94 Mln vs. $528.63 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.65



