sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,44 Euro		+0,11
+0,47 %
WKN: 858925 ISIN: US5526901096 Ticker-Symbol: MRE 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,32
23,673
02.05.
23,42
23,63
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC23,44+0,47 %