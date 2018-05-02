

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $42.4 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $37.3 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $976.3 million from $937.9 million last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $42.4 Mln. vs. $37.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $976.3 Mln vs. $937.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX