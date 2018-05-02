

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced the company now expects 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.90 to $6.20, an increase of 12 percent at the mid-point compared to prior guidance, and 123 percent higher year-over-year. FMC expects second quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.75.



First-quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.84, up 328 percent from prior year. Consolidated revenue was $1.2 billion, up 103 percent from last year.



