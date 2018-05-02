

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $10.10 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $33.13 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $28.01 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $663.58 million from $625.25 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.01 Mln. vs. $39.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $663.58 Mln vs. $625.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.34 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $700 - $750 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX