

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil (MUR) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $168.25 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $58.46 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.5% to $585.61 million from $676.64 million last year.



Murphy Oil earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $39.9 Mln. vs. -$10.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $585.61 Mln vs. $676.64 Mln last year.



