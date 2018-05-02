

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) lowered its full-year 2018 revenue guidance due primarily to a reset of the company's near-term sales expectations for Cynosure. On a non-GAAP basis, the company projects revenue to be in the range of $3.18 to $3.21 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $3.20 to $3.28 billion. Despite the reduction of the revenue forecast, the company reiterated its non-GAAP EPS guidance for the year.



Second-quarter revenue of $789.3 million increased 10.3%, or 8.3% in constant currency, compared to the prior year period. Excluding the acquired medical aesthetics and divested blood screening businesses, revenue increased 4.8%, or 2.6% in constant currency. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 increased 6.0% compared to the prior year period.



