

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp. (CERN) announced, the company now expects 2018 adjusted earnings per share between $2.45 and $2.55, down from a range of $2.57 to $2.73. Full year 2018 revenue is expected to be between $5.325 billion and $5.450 billion, down from a range of $5.450 billion to $5.650 billion.



The company expects second quarter adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.59 and $0.61. Second quarter 2018 revenue is expected between $1.31 billion and $1.36 billion.



Adjusted EPS were $0.58 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.59, prior year. Revenue was $1.29 billion, an increase of 3 percent compared to $1.26 billion in the first quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX