

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $256 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Host Hotels & Resorts reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Revenue held steady at $1.35 billion



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $316 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.67 - $1.73



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX