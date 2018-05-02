

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Another Southwest had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday due to a cracked window.



Southwest flight 957 from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency landing Wednesday after a window cracked. The flight was diverted to Cleveland, Ohio and landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.



'The Crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane.' Southwest said in a statement.



'As a note, the aircraft maintained pressurization as there are multiple layers of panes in each window. No emergency landing was requested and the flight landed uneventfully with no reported injuries.'



This is a second incident of cracked window in a Southwest flight in couple of weeks. On April 17, a jet engine blew apart another Southwest flight and broke a window that killed a 43-year old woman.



