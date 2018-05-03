

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $120.9 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $100.4 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $916.3 million from $853.9 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



