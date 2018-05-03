

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) announced, for 2018, the company now expects NAREIT FFO per share in a range of $1.67 to $1.73, revised from its prior outlook range of $1.60 to $1.70. Total comparable hotel RevPAR - on a constant dollar - is projected to rise 1.5% to 2.5%, updated from a prior outlook range of 0.5% to 2.5%.



First-quarter adjusted FFO per share decreased 2.3%, primarily reflecting an increase in interest expense and additional tax expense. Comparable RevPAR on a constant dollar basis improved 1.7%, driven by a 170 basis point increase in occupancy, which was partially offset by a 0.6% decrease in average room rate. Comparable hotel revenues increased 1.5% for the quarter.



