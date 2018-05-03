sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,15 Euro		-0,04
-0,25 %
WKN: 918239 ISIN: US44107P1049 Ticker-Symbol: HMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,16
16,323
02.05.
16,20
16,33
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC16,15-0,25 %