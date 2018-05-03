

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $0.58 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 billion or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $5.07 billion from $5.65 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.95 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $5.07 Bln vs. $5.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $18.5 - $19.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX