

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $157.8 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $131.5 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $1.01 billion from $877.2 million last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $157.8 Mln. vs. $131.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $877.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 Full year EPS guidance: $2.24 - $2.28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX