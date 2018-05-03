sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,43 Euro		-0,14
-0,72 %
WKN: A0M2ZX ISIN: US40414L1098 Ticker-Symbol: HC5 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HCP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HCP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,503
19,57
15:51
19,49
19,58
15:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HCP INC
HCP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HCP INC19,43-0,72 %