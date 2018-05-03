

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $52.98 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $44.92 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $854.47 million from $787.33 million last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $854.47 Mln vs. $787.33 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX