

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher Thursday morning ahead of tomorrow's April jobs report.



Gold was up 12 dollars at $1317 an ounce, rebounding from this week's 2-month low.



In a key prelude to Friday's official jobs report, payroll company ADP said private sector employment surged up by 204,000 jobs in April after spiking by a revised 228,000 jobs in March.



As expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept monetary policy unchanged but signaled its intention to raise rates later this year thanks to underlying strength in the U.S. economy.



