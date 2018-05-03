

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $442 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $576 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $4.06 billion from $4.27 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $468 Mln. vs. $544 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $4.06 Bln vs. $4.27 Bln last year.



