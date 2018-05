AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has approved the appointment of Paul Stoffels and the re-appointment of Orit Gadiesh as members of the Supervisory Board.



The other proposals voted on at the AGM, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 0.80 euros per share over 2017, were also adopted.



