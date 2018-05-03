

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $500 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $426 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $604 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $1.97 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $604 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,555 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.46 Full year revenue guidance: $7,355 Mln



