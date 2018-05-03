sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,35 Euro		-2,64
-4,63 %
WKN: A0Q4K4 ISIN: US00507V1098 Ticker-Symbol: AIY 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,46
55,91
22:39
55,43
55,88
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC54,35-4,63 %