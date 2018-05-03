

Octopus VCT 3 Plc Octopus VCT 4 plc (the 'Companies')



03 May 2018



Trading Update: Sale of Portfolio Companies to Atmosclear SA



On 9 August 2017 the shareholders of the Companies approved a proposal for the Companies to conduct an orderly wind up through the sale of their assets and to return capital to shareholders. As announced on 28 November 2017, the Companies' investment manager (the 'Manager') has been managing the sales process with approvals from the boards of the Companies (the 'Boards') in each phase. Several bids were received for the portfolios of the Companies and assessed by the Manager and after entering into a final bilateral phase of negotiations and due diligence with the preferred bidder the Boards are pleased to announce the sale of the following solar companies to Atmosclear SA (the 'Buyer'):



* Adala Solar Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chantico Solar Limited * Akycha Power Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rubena Solar Limited; * Daubree Energy Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Velleda Energy Limited; * Debes Energy Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kirsa Solar Limited; * Lacaille Energy Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Votan Solar Limited; * Delambre Energy Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Colchen Solar Limited; and * Huygens Energy Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kevat Solar Limited.



(the 'SolarCos)



The Buyer is an ultra-high net worth family office located in Switzerland where they specialise in private equity investments. The Buyer is interested in acquiring the SolarCos as it is a strategic fit with their existing solar PV UK business.



Further details relating to the winding up of the Companies will follow.



