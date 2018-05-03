

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $21.0 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $53.4 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.1 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $895.0 million from $892.4 million last year.



Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $110.1 Mln. vs. $99.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $895.0 Mln vs. $892.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3,500 - $3,640 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX