

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $276.0 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $224.9 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $302.3 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $913.4 million from $851.7 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $302.3 Mln. vs. $272.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $913.4 Mln vs. $851.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $875 to $900 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX