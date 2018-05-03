

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.18 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $0.45 billion, or $2.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 billion or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $2.85 billion from $2.63 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.19 Bln. vs. $0.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.85 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.



