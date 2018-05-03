

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $638.6 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $28.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $689.47 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.0% to $3.68 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $689.47 Mln. vs. $89.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $3.68 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



