

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for the full year 2018, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $6.70 to $6.85, up from the prior outlook of $6.50 to $6.65. The company now expects revenue growth of approximately 14 percent, up from the prior outlook of 10 to 11 percent.



For the second-quarter, Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 15 percent, with organic growth of approximately 4 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2017. The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.34 to $1.39 per share.



First-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $1.10, up 55 percent from prior year. Sales were $1.5 billion, up 15 percent from a year ago. Organic revenue growth was 10 percent.



