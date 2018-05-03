

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $42.68 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $32.01 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $522.49 million from $495.17 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $522.49 Mln vs. $495.17 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $530 - $537 Mln



