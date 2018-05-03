sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,61 Euro		-0,23
-0,32 %
WKN: 985335 ISIN: US1331311027 Ticker-Symbol: CAL 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST71,61-0,32 %