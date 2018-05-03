

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $39.40 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $34.86 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $101.37 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $230.68 million from $219.52 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $101.37 Mln. vs. $90.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $230.68 Mln vs. $219.52 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.16 - $1.20 Full year EPS guidance: $4.62 - $4.82



