

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $106.0 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $143.8 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $1.64 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



