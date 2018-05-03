

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $90.28 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $5.05 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.70 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $478.56 million from $383.81 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.70 Mln. vs. $2.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $478.56 Mln vs. $383.81 Mln last year.



