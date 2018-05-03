

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts (MDRX) announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire HealthGrid Holding Company, a mobile enterprise patient engagement platform business. The agreement represents a significant expansion of the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform portfolio, the company's patient engagement solution focused on connecting patients with providers.



HealthGrid is a mobile, enterprise patient engagement solution that has helped independent providers, hospitals and health systems to dramatically improve patient interactions and satisfaction.



