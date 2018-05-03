

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch, the brewer of Budweiser beer, announced that it has placed an order for up to 800 hydrogen-electric powered semi-trucks from Nikola Motor Company.



The zero-emission trucks are expected to be integrated into Anheuser-Busch's dedicated fleet beginning in 2020. Anheuser-Busch aims to convert its entire long-haul dedicated fleet to renewable powered trucks by 2025.



'At Anheuser-Busch we're continuously searching for ways to improve sustainability across our entire value chain and drive our industry forward,' said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. 'The transport industry is one that is ripe for innovative solutions and Nikola is leading the way with hydrogen-electric, zero-emission capabilities. We are very excited by the possibilities our partnership with them can offer.'



'By 2028, we anticipate having over 700 hydrogen stations across the USA and Canada. With nearly 9 billion dollars in pre-order reservations, we are building to order, not speculation, and are very excited for what's to come,' said Trevor Milton, CEO of Nikola Motor Company.



