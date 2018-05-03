

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) revised its 2018 guidance for EPS to a range of $2.10 to $2.50 per diluted share, from the previous range of $3.10 to $3.50 per diluted share, due in large part to forecast revisions on a gas-fired power project.



For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to Fluor of $18 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to net earnings of $61 million, or $0.43 per share a year ago. Results for the quarter included an after-tax charge of approximately $96 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for forecast revisions on a gas-fired power project.



