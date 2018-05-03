

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) reported that its first-quarter Total Gross revenues were up 2% on a comparable basis to 30.8 billion euros. Annual Premium Equivalent, APE, rose 5% for the period on a comparable basis. Solvency II ratio was up 16 points versus December 31, 2017 to 221%.



'AXA has delivered a strong operating performance in the first quarter of 2018. We are growing our topline, with a continued focus on profitability and shift towards preferred segments, in line with our Ambition 2020,' said Gérald Harlin, Deputy CEO and Group CFO of AXA.



