

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $14.6 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $16.9 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Potlatch Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $35.2 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.5% to $199.9 million from $149.7 million last year.



Potlatch Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $35.2 Mln. vs. $16.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $199.9 Mln vs. $149.7 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX