

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc. (EFX) saidthat, based on preliminary voting results from today's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, a majority of votes cast were in favor of the Company's recommendation to re-elect all members of the Board of Directors.



Shareholders also voted in favor of proposals for executive officer compensation and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm.



The shareholder proposal regarding political contributions disclosure did not pass.



Mark Feidler, Chairman of the Board of Equifax, said, 'Our Board greatly appreciates the engagement from our shareholders and the results of today's shareholder votes. We believe the results reflect confidence in the Board's responsiveness and in the strategy we have outlined to rebuild trust with consumers and customers, to strengthen security, and to continue to deliver value to all Equifax stakeholders. We recognize that while progress has been made since the cybersecurity incident, there is still more work to do, and we will continue to be in regular contact with our shareholders to communicate our plans for the long-term success and growth of the company.'



Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2018.



