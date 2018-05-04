

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a system provider for food processing industry, reported that its EBIT for the first quarter of 2018 dropped to 23.5 million euros from 63.6 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share dropped to 0.02 euros from 0.29 euros in the previous year.



Operating EBITDA declined to 66.6 million euros from 96.4 million euros last year.



But, quarterly revenue grew to 1.04 billion euros from 1.00 billion euros last year.



Order intake was 1.103 billion euros down from 1.136 billion euros in the previous year.



