

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $89.45 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $69.02 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $537.66 million from $462.02 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $89.45 Mln. vs. $69.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $537.66 Mln vs. $462.02 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.06 - $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2.205 -$2.245 Bln



