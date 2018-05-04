

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) announced the company anticipates achieving the high end of the $1.50 - $1.60 guidance range for 2018, excluding one-time costs associated with the proposed Vectren merger. The guidance is inclusive of Enable's net income guidance of $375 million - $445 million.



'We are off to a strong start this year. Continued growth across our service territories, rate recovery and Energy Services' performance all position us to be at the high end of our 2018 EPS guidance. Beyond 2018 we are looking forward to closing the recently announced merger agreement with Vectren in the first quarter of 2019,' said Scott Prochazka, CEO of CenterPoint Energy.



On a guidance basis, first-quarter earnings were $0.55 per diluted share, consisting of $0.43 from utility operations and $0.12 from midstream investments.



