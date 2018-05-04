

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) said it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Check Point Software Technologies Inc. (CHKP) and Check Point software Technologies Ltd.



The Complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on March 3, 2018" alleged that the Check Point products infringed at least one or more of Finjan patents.



The Accused Products include Check Point's: Next Generation Firewalls and Security Gateways for Cloud, Data Center, Midsized and Enterprise, Small Business, Consumer, and Home Office; CloudGuard products; Endpoint Protection products; Advanced Threat Prevention products, including with Sandblast technology, for Network Security, Endpoint Protection, and Mobile Threat Prevention; ZoneAlarm products; Threat Intelligence; ThreatCloud; Security Management products, including Smart-1 appliances; and Infinity, including R80.10.



Finjan is seeking a judgment of infringement of the Asserted Patents by the Accused Products, a preliminary and permanent injunction, past damages no less than a reasonable royalty, attorneys' fees, pre- and post-judgment infringement, and any other relief deemed proper by the Court.



Finjan also has pending infringement lawsuits against Palo Alto Networks, ESET and its affiliates, Cisco Systems Inc., Sonicwall, Inc., Bitdefender and its affiliates, Juniper Networks and Zscaler, Inc. relating to, collectively, more than 20 patents in the Finjan portfolio.



