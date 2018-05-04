

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BayCom Corp. Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,851,218 shares at $22 per share. The offering is projected to provide net proceeds of around $58 million. The company aims to trade under 'BCML' ticker on Nasdaq Global select Market.



Earlier, the wholly owned operating subsidiary of United Business Bank was looking for offering of 2,272,727 shares of common stock.



The offering will start on May 4, 2018 and will close on May 8.



The company that offers loans, deposit products and services to businesses plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a $6 million term load and other corporate purposes.



