

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L), the owner of British Airways, said Friday that it is considering its options after the company was unable to reach agreement on a possible takeover offer for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.



'IAG confirms that it has had contact with the Norwegian Board regarding a possible offer, without reaching an agreement. IAG is currently considering its options in relation to Norwegian,' IAG said in presentation slides accompanying its first-quarter financial results.



In response, Norwegian Air said it received two separate conditional proposals from IAG for a potential complete takeover, but rejected both the proposals as they undervalued the company and its prospects. Financial details of the proposals were not disclosed.



IAG said in April that it acquired a 4.61 percent ownership position in Norwegian Air. The company added that the minority investment is intended to establish a position from which to initiate discussions with Norwegian, including the possibility of a full offer for Norwegian.



IAG reported a surge in first-quarter profit before tax to 885 million euros from last year's 74 million euros, while revenue rose 2.1 percent to 5.02 billion euros. The company also affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2018 operating profit to show an increase year-on-year.



While reporting its first-quarter financial results in late April, Norwegian Air said it received several inquiries following IAG's announcement of its acquisition of a 4.6 percent stake in the company. At that time, the company reported a loss for the first quarter that narrowed from the year-ago period on 33 percent growth in revenues.



Norwegian Air issued new shares in March in order to bolster its balance sheet following deepening losses after a rapid expansion of its low-cost long-haul operations.



Norwegian Air had noted that the additional capital will 'boost competitiveness and protect existing and future investments in a market characterized by higher oil prices and fluctuating currencies.'



IAG's move for Norwegian Air came after the airline issued the new shares.



