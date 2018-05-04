

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts (WYNN) urged its shareholders to vote 'FOR' all three of its directors on the WHITE card. The company said it was disappointed that Glass Lewis failed to acknowledge the important contributions that Jay Hagenbuch has made in helping to drive positive change at Wynn.



Wynn Resorts issued statement in response to a report issued by Glass Lewis & Co. related to the election of directors to Wynn's Board at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 16, 2018.



Wynn Resorts said, 'While we appreciate that Glass Lewis recognizes the sweeping initiatives the Board has undertaken in less than three months, we are disappointed that they have failed to acknowledge the important contributions that Jay Hagenbuch has made in helping to drive positive change at Wynn. As a fully independent member of the Board who is committed to acting in the best interests of our shareholders, his knowledge of the Company, our financial operations and industry environment contribute meaningfully to the Special Committee's work.'



'While we disagree with Glass Lewis' conclusion, we appreciate that its report recognized the Board's significant refreshment and noted that Elaine Wynn's campaign is flawed,' Wynn Resorts said.



