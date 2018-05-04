

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox (XRX) said that it has taken an appeal from the decision enjoining the Fuji Xerox combination. Xerox said it strongly believes that the decision is contrary to well-established New York law vesting the Board of Directors of Xerox with the business judgment to enter into the transaction agreement with Fujifilm and that the decision to approve should rest with Xerox's shareholders, not the Court.



The appeal disputes the court's finding that the Xerox Board breached their fiduciary duties in approving the Transaction. To the contrary, the Xerox Board unanimously authorized the Transaction after months-long discussions and deliberations, and based on its good faith judgment that the Transaction represented the value-maximizing alternative for the company's shareholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX