

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. reportedly plans to invest over $1 billion to upgrade its two assembly plants in Ontario, Canada to build the next generation of its RAV4 crossover vehicle.



The news was initially reported by The Globe and Mail newspaper.



According to the report, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will provide more than $100-million in financial support for Toyota. The plans for the assembly plants in Woodstock and Cambridge include a hybrid version of RAV4 and spending on research and development.



Toyota has been assembling the RAV4 in Woodstock, Ontario, since 2008. The automaker has long planned to also build the popular vehicle at one of two plants in Cambridge, Ontario, once it moved production of the Corolla out of Canada.



The announcement comes just days before the official beginning of an Ontario election campaign with polls showing Wynne trailing Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX