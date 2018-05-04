

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Markets in Europe fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout the first half of Friday's session, but turned definitively higher in the afternoon. Investors were encouraged after markets on Wall Street recovered from early weakness following the mixed April jobs report.



Traders are also keeping a close eye on the highly anticipated trade talks between the U.S. and China. So far, the talks have resulted in agreements on some issues, although China's state-run Xinhua news agency noted considerable differences still exist.



A report from Xinhua on Friday said both sides recognized the remaining differences and said continued hard work is required for more progress.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.59 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.59 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.73 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.02 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.26 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.86 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.70 percent.



In Frankfurt, Lanxess jumped 7.90 percent. The specialty chemicals company lifted guidance for fiscal 2018 after reporting an increase in Q1 net income.



BMW dropped 0.63 percent. The luxury carmaker reported that its first-quarter pre-tax profit edged down on weak revenues due to currency effects, while net profit increased from last year.



In Paris, electric utility EDF rose 1.69 percent after it bought the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm project from global wind and solar developer Mainstream Renewable Power for £441 million.



Lender BNP Paribas lost 1.15 percent after posting a 17 percent fall in first-quarter net income on weak revenues.



Societe Generale tumbled 5.17 percent. The bank reported higher first-quarter profit but overall revenue at its investment banking business declined amid the low-interest rate environment.



Air France KLM sank 2.86 percent after the airline said it expects profits to fall this year due to the effect of strikes at its main French unit.



In London, HSBC Holdings fell 1.10 percent. The bank's first-quarter pre-tax profit fell 4 percent from a year ago due to higher operating expenses.



British Airways-parent IAG jumped 5.84 percent after its Q1 adjusted operating profit climbed 75 percent.



Low-cost airline easyJet advanced 1.74 percent after posting higher passenger traffic and load factor figures for April.



Vestas Wind Systems A/S rose 0.34 percent in Copenhagen after its first-quarter profit declined to 102 million euros from last year's 160 million euros.



Eurozone economic activity expanded strongly in April but the pace of expansion slowed marginally since March, final data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The composite output index fell slightly to 55.1 in April from 55.2 in March. According to flash estimate, the index remained unchanged at 55.2 in April.



Eurozone retail sales grew at a slower pace in March largely on weak non-food product sales, data from Eurostat showed Friday. Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, slower than February's 0.3 percent increase. This was also slower than the expected growth of 0.5 percent.



France's trade deficit widened in March on higher imports, figures from the customs office showed Friday. The trade gap increased to EUR 5.26 billion from EUR 5 billion a month ago. The shortfall was expected to remain unchanged at EUR 5 billion.



France's current account gap widened in the three months ended March, data from the Bank of France showed Friday. The seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account deficit rose to EUR 3.6 billion in the March quarter from EUR 0.3 billion in the previous quarter.



China's private sector activity growth picked up since March but remained weaker than that seen at the turn of the year, survey results from IHS Markit showed Friday. The Caixin composite output index rose to 52.3 in April from a four-month low of 51.8 in March. A score above 50 indicates expansion.



A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed weaker than expected job growth in the month of April, although the unemployment rate still fell to its lowest level in over seventeen years.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 164,000 jobs in April compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 192,000 jobs.



Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in April after holding at 4.1 percent for six straight months. The unemployment rate had been expected to edge down to 4.0 percent.



